Astronauts make first cement in space to support future Martian habitats

Concrete made in space could one day help humans build habitats on the moon and Mars , new research shows.

As part of a recent investigation aboard the International Space Station, astronauts made cement in microgravity for the first time, showing that it can harden and develop in space.

Concrete — a mixture of sand, rocks, gravel and a combination of water and cement powder that binds it all together — is a strong and reliable building material here on Earth. But it also could be durable enough to protect future astronauts from cosmic radiation and some of the dangers that come with off-Earth living, researchers said in a new study.

Read more HERE