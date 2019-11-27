Astronomers reveal new image of interstellar comet visiting our solar system (photos)

The new photo reveals the comet’s impressive tail, which extends for nearly 100,000 miles, 14 times the size of Earth!
Astronomers at Yale University used the W.M. Keck Observatory’s Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer, located in Hawaii, to provide the closest look at the interstellar comet since it was first observed over the summer.
They also provided an image they created to show it relative to Earth.
“It’s humbling to realize how small Earth is next to this visitor from another solar system,” said Pieter van Dokkum, a Yale astronomer.