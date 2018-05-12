At least 1 dead, shooter killed in mass stabbing attack in central Paris

Several people have been stabbed at the Place de l’Opéra in central Paris, with police confirming the attacker has been neutralized. Footage from the scene shows people running in panic and a body covered in blood.

Paris police have confirmed that the assailant has been killed. They said five people were injured in the attack, two of them critically, and one victim died.

The attack took place in the heart of the city, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris.

DERNIÈRE MINUTE : Attaque au couteau dans le 2ème arrondissement de Paris (secteur proche métro Quatre Septembre). Plusieurs victimes. pic.twitter.com/Di3NoGkual — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) May 12, 2018

Video footage shared by local journalist on the scene, Remy Buisine, shows several emergency vehicles crowding a laneway where the attack took place.

I was in a restaurant rue saint Augustin in the 2eme arrondissement , crowd panic, blood, a guy with a knife in the streets and people screaming, avoid the area if you can 🙏🏼 #Paris — Fiona Zanetti (@FionaZanetti) May 12, 2018

Disturbing footage purportedly filmed from the window of Hotel Louvre Marsollier on Rue Marsollier, where the attack took place, was posted by Carol Drummond on Twitter. It showed people running through the streets in a panic, as a body lays on a crosswalk in the street. Drummond has since deleted the video.

“I welcome the cool response of the police,” tweeted French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. “My thoughts are with the victims of this heinous act”.

Source: RT