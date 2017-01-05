At least 100 injured in Lirr Train Crash at Atlantic Terminal

A Far Rockaway-based Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal in Downtown Brooklyn, leaving more than 100 people injured.



According to the New York City Fire Department, of the 103 people with reported injuries, none of them has life threatening wounds.



The train struck and went over the bumping block at the end of Track 6.

According to some sources the train was going too fast as it entered the station.



One of the rails actually pierced the bottom of the train.



Witnesses said they felt it slam against something, and many began to panic, scream and cry.



“Typically, when you’re coming into Atlantic Terminal, the train goes very slow. Today, I was saying to myself as we were coming in, it was going faster than usual and before you knew it, the impact and people were, like, flying.” one witness reported.



Moments after the incident panic took over. “People crying, screaming, then it started smoking,” said a witness. “So they were trying to get off the train as fast as we can, because we didn’t know if it was going to blow up or something like that.”