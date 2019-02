At least 15 killed in terrorist attack in Syria

It was the result of a car bomb explosion

At least 15 people were killed, and dozens were injured on Thursday as a result of an explosion of a car bomb in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, Al-Jazeera television reported, citing its own sources.

“Fifteen dead and dozens injured in a car bomb explosion in the settlement of Al-Shuhail in the province of Deir ez-Zor,” Al-Jazeera said in a tweet.