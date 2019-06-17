At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire (video)

At least two people were injured and two were in custody Monday after police said shots rang out near the Toronto Raptors’ victory rally and parade, as videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running.

Raptors fans had packed the streets of downtown Toronto to celebrate the newly crowned NBA champions.

Toronto police tweeted that they “have located 2 victims” and that their injuries were serious but not life-threatening. They also said two people were in custody and two firearms were recovered.

Witnesses showed photos and videos of “chaos” and uncertainty after the shots. Some were seen hiding or ducking behind anything they could find, including cars. The large crowds reportedly forced the delays in the rally, which had been scheduled to end earlier in the afternoon.

