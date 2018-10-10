At least 5 killed in heavy rains in Spain’s Mallorca (video)

According to reports more than 20 centimeters of rain fell in just four hours

At least five people were killed in flash flooding on the Spanish island of Mallorca late on Tuesday, according to police, and at least nine others were reported missing.

Spain’s National Police confirmed on social media that five people had been killed in the heavy rains in the municipality of Sant Llorenc, and urged people to avoid driving in the Llevant area on the east of the island.

Local media reported that at least another 12 people were still missing following the downpours, but emergency services declined to confirm the figure to Reuters.

“My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.