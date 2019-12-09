At least one killed in New Zealand volcano eruption

New Zealand’s most active volcano erupted on Monday with at least one person killed and about two dozen still trapped on the popular tourist spot, White Island.

Plumes of white smoke and debris were sent into the air, and video emerged of some visitors stuck in a crater. Rescue operations were on hold until conditions became safe.

Michael Schade, an engineering manager from San Francisco, was one of the tourists who made it off the island minutes before the eruption.

He posted dramatic footage of the blast from the boat he was on, with smoke first engulfing the top of the crater and then the entire island.

“This is so hard to believe,” Schade said. “Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before.”

more at aljazerra.com