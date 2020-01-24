Athens Airport on alert, as Chinese travellers from Wuhan landed

The Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” is on alert after reports that a group of 15 Chinese nationals had landed at 11:15am this morning via Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, seven of which had boarded the airplane at the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus broke out.

The group was immediately isolated and within the framework of the special protocol, a precautionary check was also carried out by the Hellenic Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (HCDCP) which initially showed they had not been infected.