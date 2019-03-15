Athens airport on high alert after a call about attempted Hijacking

Vague information about hijacking on a flight from London to Athens came to the Greek police, resulting in the mobilization the authorities for flights arriving from the British capital.

The phone call did not specify which flight the supposed hijacking was taking place.

However, since the phone call, flights of Aegean and British Airway have already landed safely and their passengers have been thoroughly checked.

It is noted that the call was made at around 3 noon at an airport shopping shop.

