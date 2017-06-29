Athens among top 10 choices for US tourists for 4th of July holiday

US tourists include Athens as one of their top holiday destinations for America’s Independence Day holiday on July 4, according to a survey by Airlines Reporting Corp.

The data was collected from bookings (activities, excursions, airfares, car rental and visa services) made by US travel agencies on the ARC MarketPlace website until 23 June 2017 concerning the travel period from 30 June to 4 July 2017. Athens was 7th on the list of preferences for the specific day, with Rome and London being among the top choices. It is the first time in a decade that a region from within the US did not make it in the top 10, with New York city and San Francisco being in the list in 2016. US travellers made 1,186 bookings for different tours to 176 destinations around the world, or 21% more than in the same period last year (against 980 reservations last year). The most popular activities booked through the ARC MarketPlace include tours of the Eiffel Tower and the Vatican Museums as well as guided tours of Vancouver. These are the top 10 choices for US travellers for holidays on the 4th of July:

1. Rome

2. London

3. Paris

4. Florence

5. Barcelona

6. Venice

7. Athens

8. Vancouver

9. Dublin

10. Edinburgh