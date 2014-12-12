Athens amongst the 15 cheapest cities worldwide for rented houses Airbnb

The conclusion is implied by the list drawn up by the travel price index of GoEuro.co.uk

Athens ranks in the first 15 of a total 150 cities around the world for houses leased by owners themselves through popular rental housing platform Airbnb.

The conclusion is implied by the list drawn up by the travel price index of GoEuro.co.uk, which examined a total of 150 cities worldwide by analyzing over 60.000 properties, homes or hotels or even hostels.

According to GoEuro “In the last ten years, the hospitality industry has changed considerably and an increasing number of travelers now seems to prefer staying in houses leased by private individuals”.