Athens and Thessaloniki usher in 2018 with fireworks (photos-video)

The two largest cities in Greece, Athens and Thessaloniki ushered in the new year with fireworks and festive events held in central locations. However, the high levels of smog in Athens due to the burning of wood and other materials for replaces made the atmosphere particularly stuffy. Despite this thousands flocked to the Thiseio where the municipality of Athens had set up celebrations to welcome 2018, which included many fireworks that lit up the Acropolis on the stroke of midnight. The public was treated to a concert which saw a number of artists perform, while the nice weather made aided in the festive atmosphere.

In Thessaloniki, celebrations took place at Aristotelous Square with thousands of fireworks creating a scenic picture at night over the Thermaic Gulf.