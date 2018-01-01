Athens and Thessaloniki usher in 2018 with fireworks (photos-video)

Jan, 01 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Public enjoy shows despite stuffy atmosphere in Athens due to high levels of smog

The two largest cities in Greece, Athens and Thessaloniki ushered in the new year with fireworks and festive events held in central locations. However, the high levels of smog in Athens due to the burning of wood and other materials for replaces made the atmosphere particularly stuffy. Despite this thousands flocked to the Thiseio where the municipality of Athens had set up celebrations to welcome 2018, which included many fireworks that lit up the Acropolis on the stroke of midnight. The public was treated to a concert which saw a number of artists perform, while the nice weather made aided in the festive atmosphere.

ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ 2018.ΠΥΡΟΤΕΧΝΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ.ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI

ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ 2018.ΠΥΡΟΤΕΧΝΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ.ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI

ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ 2018.ΠΥΡΟΤΕΧΝΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ.ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI

ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ 2018.ΠΥΡΟΤΕΧΝΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ.ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI

Πυροτεχνήματα πάνω από την Ακρόπολη σηματοδοτούν την έναρξη του νέου έτους στην Αθήνα τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας 1 Ιανουαρίου 2018. (EUROKINISSI/ΛΥΔΙΑ ΣΙΩΡΗ)

Πυροτεχνήματα πάνω από την Ακρόπολη σηματοδοτούν την έναρξη του νέου έτους στην Αθήνα τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας 1 Ιανουαρίου 2018. (EUROKINISSI/ΛΥΔΙΑ ΣΙΩΡΗ)

Πυροτεχνήματα πάνω από την Ακρόπολη σηματοδοτούν την έναρξη του νέου έτους στην Αθήνα τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας 1 Ιανουαρίου 2018. (EUROKINISSI/ΛΥΔΙΑ ΣΙΩΡΗ)

Υποδοχή του 2018 από τον δήμο Αθηναίων στο Θησείο. (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ)

Υποδοχή του 2018 από τον δήμο Αθηναίων στο Θησείο. (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ)

ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ 2018.ΠΥΡΟΤΕΧΝΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΚΡΟΠΟΛΗ.ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI

In Thessaloniki, celebrations took place at Aristotelous Square with thousands of fireworks creating a scenic picture at night over the Thermaic Gulf.

"Βροχή" πυροτεχνημάτων φώτισαν τον ουρανό της Θεσσαλονίκης τα μεσάνυχτα της 31ης Δεκεμβρίου 2017. Αεροφωτογραφίες από την υποδοχή του 2018 στην πλατεία Αριστοτέλους. (ΜΟΤΙΟΝΤΕΑΜ/ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ)

"Βροχή" πυροτεχνημάτων φώτισαν τον ουρανό της Θεσσαλονίκης τα μεσάνυχτα της 31ης Δεκεμβρίου 2017. Αεροφωτογραφίες από την υποδοχή του 2018 στην πλατεία Αριστοτέλους. (ΜΟΤΙΟΝΤΕΑΜ/ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ)

"Βροχή" πυροτεχνημάτων φώτισαν τον ουρανό της Θεσσαλονίκης τα μεσάνυχτα της 31ης Δεκεμβρίου 2017. Αεροφωτογραφίες από την υποδοχή του 2018 στην πλατεία Αριστοτέλους. (ΜΟΤΙΟΝΤΕΑΜ/ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ)

