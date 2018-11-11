36th Athens Authentic Marathon underway (photos-videos)

More than 55,000 runners from 105 countries are running in the three Marathon races as part of the 36th Athens Authentic Marathon.

The number broke every previous record in the event.

15,000 foreign athletes and visitors have registered for this great event and more than 200,000 people will be directly or indirectly involved with the 36th Authentic Marathon of Athens.

The numbers: 18,750 runners in the classical race, 19,000 runners at 5 km and 10 km, 8,000 in the afternoon race 5 km and 9,100 children and Special Olympics at the centre of Athens and the Marathon Routes.

Kenyan athlete Brimin Kipkorir Misoi crossed the finish line first in the classic journey with a time of 2.10.56.

It should be noted that the classical route covered by athletes was established in honour of the unknown Athenian soldier, who in 490 BC ran from Marathon to Athens to announce the victory of the Athenians against the Persians in the battle that took place there. The event, as every year, is dedicated to the memory of MP Gregory Lambrakis, who was also a Balkan champion of the track in the long jump.