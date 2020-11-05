Athens bar “The Clumsies” in top 3 in the world

Athenian bars “The Clumsies” and “Baba au Rum” were for another year on the list of the best bars in the world with the first climbing from sixth to third place, edging out some famous establishments of the world bar scene.

The Clumsies bar

The World’s 50 Best Bars announced on the afternoon of November 5 the list of the committee’s options for 2020 through its communication channels in a somewhat subdued ceremony in London due to the pandemic.

Baba au Rum bar

At the top of the list is the Connaught Bar in London, dethroning the historic Dante in New York, which came in second this year.

The Clumsies is in the top ten for the fifth year in a row, rising to the top three, while Baba au Rum also has a stable presence in the list, occupying 31st place in the ranking this year as well.

