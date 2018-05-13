Athens braced for 24-hour Athens Metro strike

Members of the SELMA union are angry at what they claim are staff shortages & lack of equipment

Commuters and visitors in Athens can expect transport problems on Monday as union members launch 24-hour strike action.

Lines 2 and 3 (the red and blue lines respectively) will be out of service. The disruption to line 3 will also hit services between central Athens and the international airport.

Members of the SELMA union are angry at what they claim are staff shortages, a lack of equipment and management’s relationships with the Greek government.

In a statement, the union said: “The efforts of the association to ensure equal working conditions and remuneration, meritocracy and transparency in the development of workers, as well as the provision of means and spare parts for the preservation of the produced transport activity, are concerned with this purpose, and not a confrontation at an individual and a party level which does not interest anyone.”

