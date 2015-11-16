Athens buildings we wish had never been demolished (pics)

Related
During the 19th century, neo-classical buildings of architectural beauty sprouted at the foot of the Acropolis. In those days, Athens was a beautiful European capital with palaces, mansions, boulevards and some of the finest speciments of neoclassical architecture in the world.
Urban development and modernization followed resulting in the demolition of beautiful buildings that have been lost forever in time.
Aktaion Hotel
At the Neo Faliro beach front where a private hospital now stands. The building had been based on architectural designs of Panos Karathanasopoulos and was a gem on the waterfront. Officially opened in 1903, it had 160 rooms and was visited by Greece’s elite. Following WWII, Greece could no longer foot the huge maintenance costs accrued from bombing and the hotel was eventually abandoned and demolished.
Negreponti Mansion
Built in 1880, the mansion was demolished in 1956. A jewel on Amalias Avenue that was once dotted by many types of mansions of this type, the building was once the house of Prince Konstantinos and Sophia. Later, until 1940, it housed the Ministry of Merchant Marine.
Margarita Villa
An Armenian merchant had built the mansion at the start of the 20th century. At the corner of Vas. Sophias and Mesogeion Street, the mansion resembled a castle with huge towers. Later, it was bought by entrepreneur Evstathios Lampsas (founder of the Grande Bretagne Hotel) and it was passed on to his daughters. In the Sixties, a large part of its gardens were taken by the state for the widening of the Avenue. The heirs sold it off to the Agricultural Bank in 1970 when it was demolished. The National Bank’s 9th floor building stands there now.
Municipal Theater of Athens
The beautiful theater once stood at the parking space of the Municipality of Athens. Funded by Athenian benefactor Andreas Syngrou, it was officially opened in 1888 but there were roblems from the outset. Lack of money caused delays in its building, whereas King George apparently fell asleep during its premiere. In 1901, the Royal (today National) Theater was created, causing problems to the Municipal Theater, that was placed on a backburner as far as people’s interest and funds were concerned. In 1922, it was used to house refugees from the Asia Minor catastrophe. During winter, they lit fires causing damage inside.
Athens Mayor Konstandinos Kotzias had it demolished because it spoilt his view and Kotzias Square was created. It is ironic that the square bears the name of the man who destroyed the beautiful theater.
Pesmazoglou Mansion
Found at the corner of Vas. Sofias and Herod Atticus street, the mansion had been created in 1900 with designs by famous architect Ernst Ziller with funds by John Pesmazoglou who wanted to create luxury apartments to rent out to foreigners in Greece. It was partitioned off in 1960 and its corner portion ws demolished, the other portion housed the German Embassy and stands to this day.
Thon Villa
Nicholas Thon was born in Athens in 1850, the sun of Bavarian accountant Karl Thon, and a member of King Othonas’ court. The mansion was designed by Ernst Zillar at the corner of Kifissias Avenue and Alexandras Street. In 1944 it was blown up during incidents.
Saripolou Mansion
Built in 1870, the mansion was one of the few samples of neogothic design to be found in Athens. Built by Ioannis Saripolos at the corner of Patission and Halkokondyli streets it was passed on to his daughters in 1908 but it was sold off. In 1956 it was demolished to make way for the box buildings that Patission street is now known for.
Tsopotou Residence
Found at the corner of Pireos and Menandrou Streets from 1870 to 1970 when it was demolished to make way for another architectural eyesore.