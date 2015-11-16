Athens buildings we wish had never been demolished (pics)

An Armenian merchant had built the mansion at the start of the 20th century. At the corner of Vas. Sophias and Mesogeion Street, the mansion resembled a castle with huge towers. Later, it was bought by entrepreneur Evstathios Lampsas (founder of the Grande Bretagne Hotel) and it was passed on to his daughters. In the Sixties, a large part of its gardens were taken by the state for the widening of the Avenue. The heirs sold it off to the Agricultural Bank in 1970 when it was demolished. The National Bank’s 9th floor building stands there now.

The beautiful theater once stood at the parking space of the Municipality of Athens. Funded by Athenian benefactor Andreas Syngrou, it was officially opened in 1888 but there were roblems from the outset. Lack of money caused delays in its building, whereas King George apparently fell asleep during its premiere. In 1901, the Royal (today National) Theater was created, causing problems to the Municipal Theater, that was placed on a backburner as far as people’s interest and funds were concerned. In 1922, it was used to house refugees from the Asia Minor catastrophe. During winter, they lit fires causing damage inside.

Athens Mayor Konstandinos Kotzias had it demolished because it spoilt his view and Kotzias Square was created. It is ironic that the square bears the name of the man who destroyed the beautiful theater.

Pesmazoglou Mansion

Found at the corner of Vas. Sofias and Herod Atticus street, the mansion had been created in 1900 with designs by famous architect Ernst Ziller with funds by John Pesmazoglou who wanted to create luxury apartments to rent out to foreigners in Greece. It was partitioned off in 1960 and its corner portion ws demolished, the other portion housed the German Embassy and stands to this day.

Thon Villa

Nicholas Thon was born in Athens in 1850, the sun of Bavarian accountant Karl Thon, and a member of King Othonas’ court. The mansion was designed by Ernst Zillar at the corner of Kifissias Avenue and Alexandras Street. In 1944 it was blown up during incidents.