Athens Christmas Factory 2017

Athens’s Christmas Factory returns to the city this festive season and will be open to visitors planning to spend their Christmas and New Year holiday in Athens from 1 December 2017 until 7 January 2018 featuring several fun activities, adventures and treats!

Now into its fifth year, this wonderful festive event aimed at families, friends and people of all ages will be hosted once again at Technopolis in Gazi – next to Kerameikos metro station and very close to Athens’s city center and its main attractions – spreading Christmas joy and happiness all around!

Boasting magnificent seasonal decorations and more than a 100 Christmas trees with the imposing 15 m tall “Magic Christmas Tree” bearing many gifts being on center stage, this year the Christmas Factory holds many new surprises in store! Besides Santa’s House, the Toy Factory and the Sweet Factory its newly introduced attributes and games – including The Escape Room for older children and teenagers and The Magic School where younger visitors can be initiated in the secrets of magic – are certain to charm young and old alike. Visitors can also take a stroll and shop at the Christmas Market with its traditional chalets full of festive gifts, ornaments, traditional art and crafts and seasonal treats, brush up on their skating skills at the Christmas Factory’s ice rink, enjoy panoramic views of Athens on the 20 m tall classic Wheel and take a ride on the traditional Italian carousel; and of course what better way to get around all these fun locations than the Christmas Factory iconic train! Music events, theatrical plays and other happenings will also be held daily offering visitors’ unforgettable jolly times. For more information and tickets see here

Source: visitgreece.gr