Athens Half Marathon 2018 to be held on March 18

The Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS) and the City of Athens have joined forces once again and will be hosting The Athens Half Marathon – one of the most popular sporting events held at Athens’s city centre – on March 18th, 2018.

The Athens Half Marathon 2018 will be welcoming for the 7th consecutive time more than 20,000 athletes and runners of all ages from all over the world. The initiative will include the Half Marathon Race as well as a 3kmRoad Race, a Race for Kids and People with Disabilities and a 5km Road Race. All four races will be finishing at Amalias Avenue in front of the imposing Greek Parliament building opposite Athens’s popular Syntagma Square. The event is organized with the opportunity of the Spring Equinox marking the First Day of Spring that falls on March 20th, 2018 and aims to be a unique celebration of fitness, togetherness and friendship that spreads joy to all participants and brings together sports, culture and entertainment at the historic city of Athens with its stunning landmarks and rich cultural heritage. The Athens Half Marathon is organized by SEGAS (the Hellenic Athletics Federation) and the City of Athens in collaboration with the Region of Attica.

source: visitgreece.gr