Athens hands formal complain to Ankara after latest Turkish illegal NAVTEX

Greece is collecting & decoding all the information that will help compose the image of the Turkish challenges

At around 11 am on Thursday, the survey ship of the Turkish navy “Cesme” sailed from its base in Constantinople and is reportedly moving in the Bosphorus.

The question now is whether the Turkish will sail to the area between Lemnos, Agios Efstratios and Skyros where it has illegally stated that it will carry out research works from today until March 2.

This is the question among the Greek government for the last 24 hours, with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense collecting and decoding all the information that will help them to compose the image of the Turkish challenges.

What is certain is that the Navtex 0122/21 issued on Monday by the coastal station of Izmir is illegal, since the Turkish side has no authority to issue such notices for hydrographic work in that area, as the exclusive responsibility belongs to the Greek services.

With this in mind, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed a formal complain to the Turkish Embassy in Athens and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara. Greece denounces the Turkish Navtex as void and illegal with which the Erdogan regime warns that the Cesme ship will proceed with research work for a period of 13 days, from Thursday February 18th until the midnight of March 2nd.