Traffic chaos: Athens hit by torrential rainfall

Torrential rain is causing chaos on the roads of Athens on Thursday. The strong showers started a little after 10 am and is affecting most areas of the capital with traffic congestion in a number of central and peripheral road networks. According to the Greek traffic police, the following roads are experiencing heavy traffic:

-Mesogeion Ave

-Katechaki Ave (from Ilioupoli)

– Kifissias Avenue (descent)

-Athinon-Lamias (Athinon to Kalyftaki junction-exit)

-Athinon-Lamias (Kalyptaki junction until Athinon-entrance)