Athens in lockdown for rally of Alexandros Grigoropoulos death anniversary

Athens is in lockdown as high-school students will be marching to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the killing of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos by police officer Epaminondas Korkoneas.

The students will start their rally at 12 noon at the Athens Academy (Propylaea), with groups of anarchists are also expected to gather. A second march is scheduled to take place by anarchist groups at the Polytechnic at 6 pm.

A total of more than 3,500 police officers, drones and helicopter have been used to monitor the situation and maintain order, as well as the two police water canons.

The University Metro stop at the University is closed from 9am and trains will pass without stopping.

Police sources fear the situation could “erupt” as the more hardcore members of anti-authoritarian groups might seek “revenge” and cause riots at the Polytechnic after failing to do so during the anniversary of the Polytechnic uprising on November 17.