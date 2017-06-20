Athens in top 4 choices as food destination, booking.com reviews show

Athens is one of the top culinary places for tourists choosing their destination based on food, according to a survey by Booking.com. With three quarters (75%) of global travellers saying that they would likely travel somewhere renowned for its great food and drink when choosing their next travel destination, culinary travel is a trend on the rise. The joy of trying and eating delicious new dishes while travelling can make a trip to remember. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, uncovers the top food destinations around the world, as endorsed by Booking.com travellers. Now you can discover these gastronomic hot spots on your next getaway.

Foodie favourites: the global hotspots

Among the over 120 million real traveller reviews on Booking.com, food stands out as a clear passion for many, representing a central theme in countless reviews. The data reveals Asian and South American flavours feature highly in the top ten foodie favourite destinations with Greece, Australia and Spain also included. Hong Kong, with its famous dim sum, Sao Paulo with Brazilian barbeque and Tokyo, whose restaurants have accrued more Michelin stars than New York and Paris combined, top the list.

Top 25 cities globally endorsed for food by Booking.com travellers

1. Hong Kong, Hong Kong

2. Sao Paulo, Brazil

3. Tokyo, Japan

4. Athens, Greece

5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

6. Melbourne, Australia

7. Bangkok, Thailand

8. Granada, Spain

9. Las Vegas, USA

10. Buenos Aires, Argentina

11. Singapore, Singapore

12. Warsaw, Poland

13. Porto, Portugal

14. Valencia, Spain

15. Florence, Italy

16. Milan, Italy

17. Sydney, Australia

18. Krakow, Poland

19. Istanbul, Turkey

20. Lisbon, Portugal

21. Munich, Germany

22. Copenhagen, Denmark

23. Seville, Spain

24. Brussels, Belgium

25. Rome, Italy

Gastronomic tourismBooking.com reveals that when choosing their next travel destination, the majority (75%) of global travellers would likely travel somewhere known for its great food and drink. It’s millennials who are the most keen to combine travel and food, with 79% of travellers between the ages of 18 and 34 considering travelling somewhere that’s specifically known for its gastronomic delights. Almost one in 10 (8%) people have travelled in the last year to fulfil their hobby of fine dining and seven percent for their passion for wine. Millennials are most keen on seeking out food passions whilst travelling, with one in 10 (10%) combining their love of street food with travelling, compared to only four percent of those travellers aged over 55.

