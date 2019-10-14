Athens in top 50 most beautiful cities in the world

Five of the top 10 were in Europe

Athens was selected among the world’s top 50 most beautiful cities, according to one of Canada’s leading online travel agencies for affordable airfare, Flight Network.

The lists was compiled baded on the answers by over 1,000 reputable professionals in the travel industry from around the globe, including specialised journalists, travel bloggers, and travel agents who were asked to rank the best cities.

Athens came in at 50, while Paris topped the list, followed by New York and London, which took 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

The list is aimed to inform travellers from all over the world, including at least 2 million holidaymakers who use Flight Network platform each month to plan their dream city vacation.

Professionals were asked to name a city that exemplified the best combination of natural and artificial beauty,balancing the natural environment with the architectural styles, as well as the culture of urban life.

The top 10 were the following:

Paris, France

New York, USA

London, UK

Venice, Italy

Vancouver, British Columbia

Barcelona, Spain

Cape Town, N. Africa

San Francisco, USA

Sydney, Australia

Rome, Italy