Athens Innovation Festival (AIF) to be held at Zappeion Hall on November 12-14

The Athens Innovation Festival (AIF), the festival for innovation and entrepreneurship, will open its doors for a second consecutive year at the Zappeion Hall in Athens from 12 to 14 November, under the auspices of President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos. The organisers of the Festival are the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Incubator of startup businesses of Greece and it will be held in cooperation with the region of Attica, the Attica Development Regional Fund, the Zappeion Hall, the Industry Disruptors-Game Changers and the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS) as strategic partners.

Businesses, universities, research centres, business support structures, large corporations, venture capitals, private equity firms, governmental organizations, productive partners and non-governmental organisations will gather at Zappeion to present major trends and best practices in business innovation, share knowledge and know-how and implement productive partnerships in order to develop their activity.

This year’s festival is inspired by the Classic Marathon of Athens, a symbol of focusing on the target and persistence, and contributes to the promotion of the innovative business.