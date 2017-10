Related

Athens in top 100 cities wordlwide for weekend getaways

The Athens International airport of Eleftherios Venizelos is ranked 22nd among 30 EU airports with the highest passenger transport having a total 20 million passengers last year. The El. Venizelos recorded a 10.6% rise in passenger transport compared last year. The data showed that out of the 20 million people using the terminal 7.1 million passengers accounted for domestic flights, 8.96 million EU flights and 3.9 million third countries.