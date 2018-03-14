Athens International Airport is voted best in Europe

The Athens International Airport was awarded top honours among the European terminals in the annual ASQ Awards of the Airports Council International/ACI World regarding passenger satisfaction in terms of quality services and customer experience.

Athens International Airport took the top spot in Europe in the category of size and region (15-25 million passengers).

The distinction is especially significant, as the ACI World ASQ Awards are the world’s leading method of measuring and capturing passenger satisfaction by looking at 34 key performance indicators for airport services and products worldwide. The ASQ program accounts for 74% of the 100 largest airports in the world, and passengers’ views are taken on the day of their journey. In 2017, the program included a total of 343 airports from 84 countries.

CEO of Athens International Airport, Yiannis Paraschis, said about the new AIA distinction:

“The first place in Europe in this top institution of ACI-ASQ is particularly pleasing to us! We are counting on the satisfaction of our users from the start of the airport, achieving long-standing high ratings among European airports.”