Athens is among top Easter destinations for Germans

The islands of Crete and Corfu were among the 7 places with the highest rise in deamnd over the holiday period

Athens is among the 15 most popular destinations for German travellers for Easter, according to data published on the online booking platform eDreams ODIGEO, based on research conducted by Opodo between January 1 and February 17 of 2019, compared to data over the same period last year.

Unlike 2018, Thessaloniki did not manage to make the top 20 most popular travel destinations for the Easter period.

Corfu and Crete are among the 7 destinations that showed the highest rate of increase in demand in the German market.

As the data analysis revealed, on average, German holidaymakers will travel 7 days during the Easter period this year, 4 more days compared to last year.

According to the results, the top choices for German travellers this Easter holiday were:

1. Palma de Mallorca

2. Constantinople

3. London

4. Antalya

5. Barcelona

6. Lisbon

7. Rome

8. Dublin

9. Malaga

10. Berlin

11. Vienna

12. Budapest

13. Tel Aviv

14. Bangkok

15. Athens

16. Tenerife

17. Milan

18. Hamburg

19. Stockholm

20. Paris

The destinations with the highest demand increase are:

Ibiza + 263%

San Francisco + 169%

Bologna + 160%

Corfu + 150%

Antalya + 126%

Mallorca + 109%

Crete + 95%

Budapest + 74%

Naples + 73%

Alicante + 69%

Bali + 64%

Copenhagen + 57%

Tel Aviv + 51%

Egypt + Hurghada 40%

Sri Lanka + 38% %