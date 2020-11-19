Athens is the top destination for Britons, survey shows

Athens was the most sought-after destination for Britons in terms of search rates for city breaks abroad during the pandemic, according to a survey carried out by Hostelworld.

During the summer, the British Foreign Secretary did not include a travel warning to Greece, which means that Britons wishing to travel could make a reservation in the Greek capital.

At the same time, Greece remained on the flyovers of the United Kingdom for most of April until October, ie no quarantine was required for the British returning to their homeland.

Greece has been removed from the list of flyovers and the British Foreign Office has issued a travel warning against unnecessary travel in the country. See the list of cities that collected the most searches by Britons during the pandemic…

The complete list is:

Athens

Stockholm

Milan

Edinburgh

London

Berlin

Constantinople

Lisbon

Florence

Rome

source tornosnews.gr