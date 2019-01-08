Athens-Lamia national highway closed in both directions due to snow

Police decided to close the road at the height of the Kalyftaki bridge

The Traffic Police decided to close the Athens-Lamia national highway for all vehicles in both directions at the height of the Kalyftaki bridge on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

The decision was reached by the Police after consultations with the vice-governor of the Sterea Ellada region Fanis Spanos who told Thema Radio 104.6, that the snowfall at the height of Malakasa was intense.

Nea Odos, the company responsible for the maintenance of the traffic flow on the highway said the Traffic police were solely to blame for the closure of the road.