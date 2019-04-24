Athens: Man holds his father hostage – Police forces & special negotiator on site (photos)

Firefighters are on stand by as the man also threatens to set his apartment on fire

A man that according to information thus far is a history of serious psychological problems, is holding his father hostage with a knife in New Smyrna, Athens.

The 35-year-old son has recently discontinued his medical treatment.

There are strong police forces around the house and a police special negotiator is trying to persuade him to surrender.

The police have asked the residents of the building to evacuate the building.

At the same time, there are firefighting vehicles, along with members of the Greek SWAT teams (EKAM), as the 35-year-old man also threatens to set his apartment on fire.