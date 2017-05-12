Athens mass transport (OASA) strikes on May 16,17 and 18

The Athens Mass Transit System (OASA) has declared a series of industrial actions that will disrupt public transport on May 16 and 18 in Athens. The workers’ union issued a statement protesting against the government’s agreement to a new memorandum linked to a set of harsh measures against social groups and employees. Buses will not be running on May 16 from 11am till 4pm, on May 17 and 18 from the start of the shift till 9am and from 9pm till the end of the shift.