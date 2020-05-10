Athens Municipality provides free pet ID chip implants for a month

The Municipality of Athens announced that pet owners could implant microchips in their animals free of charge as part of the council’s programme to register both stray and domestic pets in the capital.

Recognising the financial difficulties many are facing due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city council decided to run the programme for one month between May 15 to June 15.

Under Greek law the implanting of micro-chip IDs are mandatory for animals and non-compliance carries a fine of 300 euros. The procedure will be carried out by the veterinarians of the municipality after appointments at the telephone numbers 201-3239201-2 from 09.00 to 16.00