Athens: Petrol bombs & broken banks as students’ demonstration turns into anarchist riot (PHOTOS)

A students’ demonstration at Syntagma Square, Athens outside the Greek Parliament has turned into a riot as anarchists and extreme leftists started to throw rocks and petrol bombs to the anti-riot police forces.

The anarchists broke ATMs outside banks in the wider area.

The area has been blocked by the police forces.

