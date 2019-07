Athens quake: Three buildings have collapsed, damages in the Hellenic Parliament – No serious injuries (photos)

The buildings were abandoned

Three abandoned buildings have collapsed from the earthquake according to the information so far.

The building was in the downtown Athens Ermou street, Drapetsona & Petralona.

No one was injured there.

However, a number of people have been injured from broken glasses and falling objects.

Smaller damages were reported in the building of the Hellenic Parliament which has been evacuated for safety reasons.