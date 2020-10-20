Athens Stock Market (ATHEX) bounces back after a slow start

The Athens Stock Market (ATHEX) moved in positive territories on Tuesday’s session, after rebounding from a slight downward trend.

The General Price Index at 12:30, stood at 620.46 points, marking an increase of 0.38%. During the session, it recorded a minimum price at 615.08 points (-0.49%).

Trading value reached 8.85 million euros. The index of high capitalisation equities was up by 0.52%, while the index of medium capitalisation decreased by 0.34%.

Of the Cap stocks, the shares of Viohalco (+ 1.44%), Jumbo (+ 1.14%) and PPC (+ 0.98%) recorded the largest increase.

In contrast, the largest drop was recorded by the shares of Lamda Development (-1.47%), Piraeus (-0.97%) and EYDAP (-0.92%).

Of the Mid-cap stocks, the largest increase was recorded by the indices of Raw Materials (+ 1.03%) and Telecommunications (+ 0.47%), while the largest losses are recorded by the indices of Insurance (-3.54%) and Real Estate (-1.42%).

Alpha Bank and Eurobank showed the largest volume of transactions with 1,627,845 and 698,515 shares, respectively.

The highest value of transactions was recorded by OTE with 996,155 euros and Alpha Bank with 806,938 euros.

also read

This Brisbane beauty makes heart-rates go through the roof (photos)

Neolithic-era skeletons at Theopetra cave shed light on food diet 130,000 years ago