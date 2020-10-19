Athens Stock Market (ATHEX) opens with slight drop

The Athens Stock market opened with share prices falling on Monday, as the General Price Index at 11:05 stood at 615.45 points, recording a drop of 0.76%.

The trading volume amounted to 2.98 million. euro.

The high capitalisation index decreased by 0.83%, while the medium capitalisation index rose by 0.51%.

Of the Large-cap stocks, the most notable increase was recorded by the shares of Motor Oli (+ 0.91%) and Coca Cola HBC (+ 0.75%).

On the contrary, the biggest losses were recorded by the shares of PPC (-3.25%), Eurobank (-2.95%), Ethniki (-2.55%) and Piraeus (-1.94%).

