Athens Stock Market opens with slight fall

Equity prices were dropping on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday. The basic share price index was down 0.41 percent, standing at 671.32 points at 11.00 and turnover was at 11.29 million euros.

The FTSE/ASE Large Cap index for blue chip and heavily traded stocks was down 0.48 percent and the FTSE/ASE Mid Cap index was up 0.10 percent.

Individual sector indices were moving downwards with the only gains in Raw Materials (+1.36 percent). The heaviest losses were in Oil (-1.76 percent) and in Financial Services (-0.62 percent).

Of the stocks traded, 24 were up, 38 were down and 7 were unchanged.

source amna.gr

