Athens Stock Market rallies with a 7.8 rise

Equity prices at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) continued to rally on Tuesday after opening 5.90 percent up, standing at 7.81%, as they reached the at 543.35 points at 11.00 and turnover was at 4.58 million euros.

The FTSE/ASE Large Cap index for blue chip and heavily traded stocks was up 5.90 percent and the FTSE/ASE Mid Cap index was up 4.38%.

All individual sector indices were moving upwards with the biggest gains recorded in Bank shares (+15%) and in Constructions (+7.27%).

The General Index was recently at 553.12 with a rise of 7.81%.

Eurobank’s profit rose 15.11% to € 0.3626. 15% earnings for National and Piraeus at € 0.96 and € 1.101 respectively. Alpha Bank rose 16.23% to € 0.616. Opap gains 8.69% at € 6.63 and 5.09% gain for OTE at € 11.98.