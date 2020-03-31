Athens streets cordoned off after WW2 shell found

Greek police were alerted to a WW2 shell by a crew of the Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) during roadworks near the finance ministry.

EYDAP’s crew was working on the intersection of Nikis and Ermou Streets when it came across a shell from the second world war as it was performing excavations.

An specialised bomb disposal squad from the army was immediately called on to the scene while police have cordoned off the area.

also read

Incredible couple runs marathon on their balcony (photo)

Watch impressive USNS Comfort arrive in New York City for Covid-19 relief (video)