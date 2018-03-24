Athens student parade for March 25 Independence Day ends (beautiful photos)

The annual school parade in celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25, in downtown Athens at Syntagma Square, has come to an end. Under the musical tones of the municipality’s Philharmonic, students from Attica marched in traditional outfits and blue and white uniforms in honour of the start of the Greek uprising in 1821 in the pursuit of freedom from the Ottoman yoke.

As happens every year, the general high school of Kalavryta opened the parade wearing the traditional costumes and holding the banner of the 1821 revolution.

Schools from the first district of Athens took apart n the parade, with five flag bearers, as well as the body of Greek scouts, the Special Olympics team, the association of Areopolis of Mani and the Pancretan Union of Athens.

The Mayor of Athens Dimitris Kominis, along with other dignitaries and representatives from the political and military leadership deposited wreaths at the tomb of the Unknown soldier ay Syntagma Square before the start of the parade.