Athens to get its first Drive-In Theater in decades

Drive-in cinemas made only a very brief appearance in the country towards the late 70s and early 80s

The first drive-in cinema in the entire nation of Greece for several decades will open in Athens on June 1 as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted for cinemas and theaters.

The move was announced on Facebook, although details are sketchy at the moment. There is no information on the location of the theater or who is behind the project.

A Facebook page called Athens Drive-in Cinema (with a logo in a cool retro font reminiscent of old Greek movies) made its appearance recently and is already becoming quite popular.

Watching a movie from inside a car, however, is something that most Greeks only know from American movies, since drive-in cinemas made only a very brief appearance in the country towards the late 70s and early 80s.

The drive-in cinema in the Greek capital follows a recent trend in the United States, where drive-ins have enjoyed a resurgence due to the lockdown, as people seek out socially distanced entertainment.

