Athens to host the International Library Conference in 2019

Athens will host the 85th International Conference of Libraries in August 2019 in the summer of 2019. The Association of Greek Librarians and Information Scientists and the National Library of Greece issued an announcement saying that the Greek capital was “chosen to host the 85th IFLA General Conference and Assembly in August 2019. The Conference will take place at the Athens Concert Hall and will be the top librarian and conference event for the country in 2019.”

It is the most important event in the field of libraries and information. Every year, it attracts more than 3,500 delegates from over 120 different countries and is of crucial importance to all issues relating to libraries and information, as it offers many opportunities for participants to network, as well as providing scientific and professional development. The conference is accompanied by a large trade fair with more than 80 exhibitors in an exhibition space of more than 1,000 sqm.