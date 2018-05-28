Athens Walking Tours receive TripAdvisor’s “Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame”

The service had been receiving the Certificate of Excellence for 7 years in a row

After receiving TripAdvisor’s “Certificate of Excellence” for seven years in a row, “Athens Walking Tours” was granted the ultimate recognition as it was included in the online travel platform’s prestigious “Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame”.

This is a significant distinction for Athens Walking Tours, as it is based on TripAdvisor’s customer reviews, who have evaluated the services offered by the office in an extremely positive way.

Reviewers have left a plethora of exceptional comments and reviews, lauding all the thematic aspects offered by Athens Walking Tours, which takes visitors on walks in Athens showcasing all the unique beauties the old city has to offer.

Overall, the company’s activities aggregated 2,295 comments, of which 91% are qualified as Excellent or Very Good.

Some of the comments made about Athens Walking Tours customers include:

– “Highlight of our Athens visit”

– “Do not sight-seeing without a tour guide”

– “Awesome tour and awesome guide”

– “A Must Do in Athens”

– “Superb experience; once in a lifetime ”

– “Illuminating experience”

Athens Walking Tours have been offering historical and gastronomic tours since 2004, with experiential elements that give visitors of Athens the opportunity to immerse themselves in both the centuries-old civilisation and modern culture.