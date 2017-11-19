Athina Oikonomakou wedding: Photos of after party (photos)

Actress Athina Oikonomakou surprised everyone with her wedding at Gythio with partner Philip Michopoulos on Saturday. The talented artist cherished the best day of her life in a splendid autumn setting with the sea in the background, along with the circle of close friends invited to the dinner after the ceremony.

The actress, who kept her plans for a civil wedding secret until the last minute, had chosen a lovely “nude-style” dress combined with custom-made boots in a pink hue, for the occasion.

The bride was glowing during the ceremony and at the party that followed.

The wedding tables ate the party were decorated with roses while the beautiful bride stole the show as expected.