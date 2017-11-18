Athina Oikonomakou weds partner at Gythio! (photos)

Popular actress Athina Oikonomakou sprang a pretty stunning surprise on all her social media fans and showbiz in general. The talented artist shared a photo of her wedding with her partner Philip Michopoulos. The couple, who are expecting a baby, tied the knot at the town hall of Gythio, a city where the groom is from on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by a few relatives and some close friends, while two of the couple’s friends were reportedly the witnesses. Philip Michopoulos is a businessman and has a younger brother. His family maintains one of the best hotels in Mykonos, the Ark, in Ornos.