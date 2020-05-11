Athina Onassis’s ex-husband Doda expecting second child with wife (photo)

His wife is in her 7th month of pregnancy

Athina Onassis’ ex-husband, Doda will become a father for a second time, as his current wife, Denize Severo is expecting their first child.

The couple posted a photo on Instagram announcing the news. Alvaro de Miranda Neto already has a daughter, Viviane, and now the couple can’t wait to welcome the new member, as his wife is in the 7th month of her pregnancy.