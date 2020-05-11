Athina Onassis’s ex-husband Doda expecting second child with wife (photo)

Athina Onassis’ ex-husband, Doda will become a father for a second time, as his current wife, Denize Severo is expecting their first child.
The couple posted a photo on Instagram announcing the news. Alvaro de Miranda Neto already has a daughter, Viviane, and now the couple can’t wait to welcome the new member, as his wife is in the 7th month of her pregnancy.
Parabéns para mamãe mais exemplar do universo 😍 Quando te conheci já sabia que seria a mulher da minha vida e que nossos filhos teriam a mamãe mais linda e carinhosa 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ Obrigado por tudo meu amor e principalmente por cuidar tão bem da Vivi e de mim😍😍❤️❤️ Dodinha vai ser apaixonado por vc @denizesevero AMOOOOOO