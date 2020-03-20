Attica district closes parks and groves to public

The Attica regional authorities decided the closure of parks and groves, while it also called on police to block the access points to Mount Hymettus in its efforts contain the spread of the coronavirus spread by limiting citizens’ gatherings as part of its overall measures.

The district, by order of the Regional Governor George Patoulis to the Vice-Regional Governor G. Dimopoulos, closed the Parks and groves of the Central Athens Division, which includes the Pedion tou Areos public Park, the Finopoulos and the Atticus Groves.

