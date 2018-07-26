Attica Fires: Death toll rises to 83

UPD:

The official count of victims from the deadly wildfires that hit the region of Attica has risen to 83, according to the latest announcement by the Fire Department spokesperson. A 73-year-old man who was in the intensive care unit died of his injuries.

The number of those missing remains unclear, while many victims are yet to be identified making it difficult for authorities to ascertain the number missing people. The identification procedures are moving forward at a very slow pace, as it is extremely hard for the relatives to recognise the charred bodies.