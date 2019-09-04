Attiki Odos announced cancellation of planned toll rises

The planned rises in Tolls on the Attiki Odos national highway have been cancelled, according to an announcement released by the company today.

“The Attica Motorway Board of Directors declares that it will not apply the toll charges announced on June 14, 2019.”

On June 14th the company had announced that the Attica tolls would increase by 50 cents within six months.

The company had announced that toll prices would increase in two installments, one on July 1, 2019, and the other on January 1, 2020.

According to the initial plans, on July 1st the costs would have gone from € 2.80 to € 3 and on January 1st they would have gone up from € 3 to € 3.30, while for trucks and other larger vehicles the increases would have been even higher.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis expressed his satisfaction over the decision saying “… we are pleased to see Attica’s decision not to apply the increases. Above all is the interest of the citizen.”